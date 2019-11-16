International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Trump asks Supreme Court to block disclosure of financial records to Congress

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 01:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 01:42 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump asks Supreme Court to block disclosure of financial records to Congress
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a ruling that would require an accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a House of Representatives committee, setting up a major clash between branches of government. Trump turned to the high court after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said on Wednesday it would not revisit its October decision backing the Democratic-controlled House Oversight Committee's authority to subpoena the records.

The Republican president's lawyers say the subpoena to Mazars LLP was illegitimate. The ruling, if left intact, would bring Democrats closer to shedding light on Trump's business interests and how he built his fortune. "For the first time in our nation's history, Congress has subpoenaed the personal records of a sitting president from before he was in office," said Jay Sekulow, one of Trump's lawyers.

"And, for the first time in our nation's history, a court upheld a congressional subpoena to the president for his personal papers. Those decisions are wrong and should be reversed," he added. Trump's lawyers said in court papers that if the court ruling is allowed to remain intact, it would give Congress broad authority to "dig up dirt on political rivals."

It is not clear exactly what records the committee has requested but, according to Trump's lawyers, it did not specifically ask for Trump's tax returns. In a separate case, Trump on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to review a New York-based appeals court's ruling that said local prosecutors can enforce a subpoena also issued to Mazars demanding Trump's personal and corporate tax returns from 2011 to 2018.

The court has a 5-4 conservative majority that includes two Trump appointees: Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Alphabet features self-driving garbage cans, apartment noise monitors in Toronto smart city project

Alphabets Sidewalk Labs has provided more details on the technology it intends to use to develop a futuristic smart city in Toronto, which includes self-driving garbage cans and infra-red sensors to track foot traffic in stores, a document ...

US STOCKS-Trade deal hopes, surging health stocks power Wall St to highs

Wall Streets main stock indexes closed at record levels on Friday, fueled by fresh optimism over a potential calming of U.S.-China trade tensions and by big gains in shares of healthcare companies.The benchmark SP 500 tallied its sixth stra...

A double standard never seen in US history: Trump on impeachment hearings

President Donald Trump on Friday dubbed the impeachment proceedings against him as a double standard never seen in US history as former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch deposed before a Democrats-controlled Congressional panel on ...

Ex-tennis academy president pleads guilty to U.S. college admissions scam

The former president of a private tennis academy in Texas pleaded guilty on Friday as part of an agreement to cooperate in the ongoing investigation of the largest college admissions cheating and fraud scheme uncovered in U.S. history. Fede...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019