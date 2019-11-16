International Development News
Development News Edition

Rebel Kaviraj to take on BJP candidate Anand Singh in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 18:06 IST
Rebel Kaviraj to take on BJP candidate Anand Singh in

More trouble is brewing for the BJP in Karnataka with another rebel Kaviraj Urs filing nominations as an independent to take on the party candidate Anand Singh in Vijayanagar assembly constituency in Ballari. The development comes days after the Supreme Court gave partial relief to the 17 disqualified MLAs by allowing them to contest the December 5 by-elections.

Anand Singh is seeking re-entry to the assembly on BJP's ticket in the December 5 by-polls in 15 constituencies. However, he is confronted with rebellion from within BJP.

"Anand Singh and I are friends. We grew together, but when it comes to elections, some differences are bound to surface. I've filed the nominations. There's no question of withdrawing it," Urs told reporters in Ballari in the presence of Anand Singh and BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar. But, Singh said he appealed to Urs to give up his obstinacy and withdraw the nomination.

".. We can only persuade him. We hope that he will withdraw his nomination papers," he said. A meeting at the BJP office here on Friday witnessed commotion when a section of party workers opposed the decision to field disqualified MLA Anand Singh from Vijayanagar constituency.

Anand Singh, who had won the election from Vijayanagar on Congress ticket, had resigned from the assembly in July. The then speaker K R Ramesh Kumar had disqualified him on a complaint from the Congress alleging anti-party activities.

The BJP is facing rebellion from within as a few aspirants in the face of denial of tickets revolted against the party. While BJP MP B N Bache Gowda's son Sharath Bache Gowda is contesting as an independent candidate in Hoskote constituency, Raju Kage joined the Congress on Thursday to fight against the BJP candidate Srimant Patil in Kagwad segment.

Patil had won the 2018 assembly election from Kagwad defeating Kage from the BJP. Patil was also disqualified from the assembly for his alleged anti-party activities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Series on Sumrit Shahi's 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' in the works at ZEE5

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Saturday announced it is adapting author Sumrit Shahis best-selling novel Never Kiss Your Best Friend for a web-series that will feature popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta in the lead. The upcoming web-series will also...

J&K: Lt Guv Murmu approves 1.30 lakh pension cases under ISSS, NSAP

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Saturday approved over one lakh new pension cases of senior citizens, widows and physically challenged persons of the Union Territory, an official said. The cases were approved under centra...

India drops plan to let forest officials use force after protests

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Nov 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - India has dropped plans to give forest officials the right to use force against indigenous people and open up more land for commercial plantations after nationwide protests.Propo...

AIFF to review India U-19 team's performance in AFC Championships Qualifiers

Taking a serious note of India U-19 football teams disappointing showing in the AFC Championships qualifiers, the national federation on Saturday decided to review the performance of the Floyd Pinto-coached side. Pinto has been asked by the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019