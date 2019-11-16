Rebel Kaviraj to take on BJP candidate Anand Singh in

More trouble is brewing for the BJP in Karnataka with another rebel Kaviraj Urs filing nominations as an independent to take on the party candidate Anand Singh in Vijayanagar assembly constituency in Ballari. The development comes days after the Supreme Court gave partial relief to the 17 disqualified MLAs by allowing them to contest the December 5 by-elections.

Anand Singh is seeking re-entry to the assembly on BJP's ticket in the December 5 by-polls in 15 constituencies. However, he is confronted with rebellion from within BJP.

"Anand Singh and I are friends. We grew together, but when it comes to elections, some differences are bound to surface. I've filed the nominations. There's no question of withdrawing it," Urs told reporters in Ballari in the presence of Anand Singh and BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar. But, Singh said he appealed to Urs to give up his obstinacy and withdraw the nomination.

".. We can only persuade him. We hope that he will withdraw his nomination papers," he said. A meeting at the BJP office here on Friday witnessed commotion when a section of party workers opposed the decision to field disqualified MLA Anand Singh from Vijayanagar constituency.

Anand Singh, who had won the election from Vijayanagar on Congress ticket, had resigned from the assembly in July. The then speaker K R Ramesh Kumar had disqualified him on a complaint from the Congress alleging anti-party activities.

The BJP is facing rebellion from within as a few aspirants in the face of denial of tickets revolted against the party. While BJP MP B N Bache Gowda's son Sharath Bache Gowda is contesting as an independent candidate in Hoskote constituency, Raju Kage joined the Congress on Thursday to fight against the BJP candidate Srimant Patil in Kagwad segment.

Patil had won the 2018 assembly election from Kagwad defeating Kage from the BJP. Patil was also disqualified from the assembly for his alleged anti-party activities..

