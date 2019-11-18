REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Hong Kong police lay siege on Monday to a university where hundreds of anti-government protesters were bunkered down with petrol bombs and other homemade weapons, amid fears of a bloody crackdown and U.S. calls for restraint.

NORTHKOREA-USA-SOUTHKOREA/ North Korea's Kim Jong Un supervises air drills while U.S. and South Korea postpone drills: KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean media reported on Monday that leader Kim Jong Un supervised air force drills for the second time in three days, even as the United States and South Korea decided to postpone their joint air drills to ease denuclearisation talks with North Korea. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ In Trump-Nixon impeachment comparison, Pelosi raises specter of resignation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is amplifying her unfavorable comparison of President Donald Trump to fellow Republican Richard Nixon, saying that disgraced president at least cared enough about the country to leave office before his impeachment. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

Pence aide said Trump's Ukraine phone call was 'unusual and inappropriate' WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart at the center of Congress’ impeachment investigation was “inappropriate,” an aide to Vice President Mike Pence told lawmakers, according to a transcript released on Saturday.

BUSINESS SAUDI-ARAMCO-IPO/

Saudi Aramco in race for IPO record with $1.7 trillion top value DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is worth up to $1.7 trillion at the price range set by the oil giant on Sunday, below the $2 trillion sought by Saudi’s crown prince but putting it in the running to become the world’s biggest IPO.

USA-CHINA-HUAWEI-TECH/ U.S. expected to grant Huawei 90-day license extension Monday: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is set to issue a 90-day extension of a license on Monday allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, two sources familiar with the deliberations said. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-JOKER/ 'Joker' expected to cross $1 billion global box office milestone

Comic book movie “Joker” is poised to surpass $1 billion in global ticket sales on Friday, becoming the first R-rated Hollywood movie ever to overcome the milestone. SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-BRAZIL/ Verstappen wins Brazil GP thriller as Ferraris collide

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Max Verstappen won a thrilling Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday after the Ferraris collided and Mercedes’ six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was demoted from third to seventh. FOOTBALL-NCAA-ALA-TAGOVAILOA/

Tagovailoa slated to undergo hip surgery on Monday Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is scheduled to undergo hip surgery on Monday, team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said in a statement on Sunday night.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-ELECTION/CREWE (PIX) (TV) Switching allegiances? Brexit stirs election doubts around England

More than three years after Britain voted to leave the EU and with election campaigns in full swing ahead of a December vote, traditional political divides are becoming blurred. In the north western English town of Crewe, which in 2017 backed Labour, some supporters are considering backing the governing Conservative party for the first time in their lives because of Brexit. 18 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

LEBANON-PROTESTS/CRISES-TIMELINE (PIX) (TV) Lebanon's economic and political turmoil is latest crisis since war

A wave of demonstrations against the ruling elite has plunged Lebanon into political turmoil at a time of acute economic crisis, driven by deepening anger at sectarian politicians who have dominated the country since the 1975-90 civil war. 18 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

UN-WILDLIFE/ (TV) Interview with head of U.N. treaty governing international wildlife trade

The interview with the head of a U.N. treaty governing wildlife trade (CITES) comes amid criticism that authorities are not doing enough to protect species on the brink of mass extinctions. 18 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/ German chancellor, finance minister speaks about cabinet meeting

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speak about a cabinet meeting being held near Berlin. 18 Nov 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS AUTOS-GM/NAFTA (PIX)

Parts with passports: how free trade drives GM's engines Long before the pistons for General Motors Co V-6 engines reach the U.S. No. 1 automaker's Romulus, Michigan plant, they are seasoned international travellers.

18 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks in College Park, Md. Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in a fireside chat hosted by the University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business, in College Park, Md.

18 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

NEW YORK-ATTACK/SAIPOV Status hearing in case against New York bike path attacker

A status hearing is scheduled in the case against Sayfullo Saipov, the man who in 2017 drove a truck down a Manhattan bike path, killing eight people. Saipov, 31, is charged with supporting Islamic State. The case is before U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan. Coverage on merit. 18 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)