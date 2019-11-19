International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-House investigating whether Trump lied in U.S. Russia probe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 03:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 03:29 IST
UPDATE 3-House investigating whether Trump lied in U.S. Russia probe
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. House of Representatives is looking into whether President Donald Trump lied in his written testimony for Special Counsel Robert Mueller's federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, a House lawyer said on Monday. House general counsel Doug Letter told a federal appeals court in Washington on Monday that lawmakers were examining whether Trump's written answers to federal investigators were untruthful, according to an audio recording of an oral argument issued by the court.

"Did the president lie? Was the president not truthful in his responses to the Mueller investigation?" Letter asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit while arguing the House needs access to redacted grand jury material in Mueller's report. Mueller submitted his report to U.S. Attorney General William Barr in March after completing a 22-month investigation that detailed Russia's campaign of hacking and propaganda to boost Trump's candidacy in the 2016 election, as well as extensive contacts between Trump's campaign and Moscow.

House lawyers had already disclosed the investigation into Trump's written responses in September, saying in a court filing that the unredacted Mueller report could reveal whether Trump was untruthful about his knowledge of his campaign's contacts with WikiLeaks, which published hacked Democratic Party emails. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Trump's former deputy campaign chairman, Rick Gates, suggested in testimony during a jury trial in a criminal case that Trump talked to longtime adviser Roger Stone about WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign. Gates testified that after finishing a July 2016 call from Stone, Trump indicated that "more information would be coming," in an apparent reference to WikiLeaks.

Gates' testimony appeared to conflict with sworn written statements that Trump gave Mueller. "I do not recall discussing WikiLeaks with him," Trump said of Stone in his written responses to Mueller. "Nor do I recall being aware of Mr. Stone having discussed WikiLeaks with individuals associated with my campaign."

A federal judge on Oct. 25 granted the House's request for access to the grand jury secrets in the Mueller report. The Trump administration appealed the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which held an oral argument on Monday to debate whether to put the October ruling on hold while it considers the legal merits of the dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban for EV segment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spain thrash Romania amid doubts about coach Moreno's future

Spain rounded off their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 5-0 win at home to Romania on Tuesday amid doubts over Robert Morenos future as national team coach with media reports swirling that Luis Enrique could return to the role.Fabian R...

'No one needs to be a billionaire', Britain's Labour Party says

Britains opposition Labour Party will on Tuesday take aim at obscene billionaires, pledging a radical redistribution of wealth to cut the power of the super rich who it says bankroll Prime Minister Boris Johnson in return for tax breaks.The...

UPDATE 5-North Korea says no more talks with U.S. just so Trump can boast

North Korea said on Monday it was not interested in meaningless talks with the United States just so President Donald Trump had something to boast about and demanded an end to what it called a policy of hostility if the United States wanted...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Italy put nine past Armenia to finish with perfect record

Italy thumped hapless Armenia 9-1 on Monday to complete their Euro 2020 qualifying group with a perfect record and extend their record-breaking run to 11 successive international wins as they looked forward to next years tournament.Twenty-y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019