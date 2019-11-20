REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

The last band of anti-government protesters trapped inside a besieged Hong Kong university were weighing a narrowing range of options early on Wednesday as police outside appeared ready to simply wait them out.

MYANMAR-ROHINGYA-MALAYSIA/ Dead-end: Rohingya in Malaysia warn against fleeing from Bangladesh

PENANG, Malaysia (Reuters) - Before he flew to Thailand on a fake Bangladeshi passport and then crossed into Malaysia, Mohammed Imran was one of the most influential Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. He headed an 18,000-strong camp and represented them on the big stage. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ 'Couldn't believe what I was hearing': White House aides testify in impeachment probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior U.S. officials told impeachment investigators in Congress on Tuesday they were concerned by President Donald Trump’s effort to get Ukraine to investigate a political rival, with one White House official calling it a “shock.” PEOPLE-JEFFREY-EPSTEIN-GUARDS/

Two jail guards for Jeffrey Epstein charged with cover-up in his suicide NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two jail officers falsified records to cover up their failure to check in on accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the hours before the financier killed himself, U.S. prosecutors said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

Beijing tariff demands may expand U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal significantly WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A “phase one” trade deal between the United States and China was supposed to be a limited agreement that would allow leaders from both countries to claim an easy victory while soothing financial markets.

ALIBABA-HONGKONG-PRICING/ Alibaba to price shares at HK$176 in $12.9 billion Hong Kong listing: sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba will raise up to $12.9 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing and is set to price its shares at HK$176 each, a 2.8% discount to their New York share price, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-THE-CROWN/ 'The Crown' peddles subversive republican message, says royal historian

LONDON (Reuters) - Television series “The Crown” might have won millions of fans across the globe with its dramatization of the life and reign of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth but one royal historian has accused it of peddling a subversive republican message. SPORTS

TENNIS-DAVISCUP-NADAL/ Nadal sparks Spanish comeback, Canada into last eight

MADRID (Reuters) - Shortly before midnight on Tuesday in Madrid’s La Caja Magica, Rafa Nadal punched the air as chants of “Rafa, Rafa” echoed around the arena and the Davis Cup Finals burst into life. GOLF-WOMEN-TOURCHAMP/

Golf: Injured Ko gears up for crack at record women's $1.5 million first prize Women’s world number one Ko Jin-young is still worried about her injured ankle as she prepares for this week’s CME Group Tour Championship, where a record first prize will serve as extra motivation.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-SONDLAND (EXPLAINER) (PIX) EXPLAINER-Why Gordon Sondland is key witness in Trump impeachment hearings

The U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, will on Wednesday become the first witness with a direct line of communication to President Donald Trump to testify in public to the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry. His importance to the inquiry is explained. 20 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

CANADA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau names his new cabinet, focuses on anger in West

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to unveil his new cabinet and will pay particular attention to the western energy-producing provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, where anger is mounting at tougher government environmental policies. 20 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

THAILAND-POLITICS/ (TV) Thai court hands down verdict against opposition party leader over breaking election law

Thanathorn Jungroongruangki, leader of Thailand's Future Forward Party, reacts to verdict by the Constitutional Court against him on charges of breaking election law by holding shares in a media company after registering his candidacy to run in the disputed March 24 election. 20 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-HEALTHCARE Healthcare tangles in Democratic White House race could carry risk in 2020, polls show

A trio of polls released ahead of Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate showed a majority of Americans support Medicare for All but offered conflicting signals about whether the healthcare overhaul could hurt the party in the November 2020 general election. 20 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/SHELTER (PIX) INSIGHT: Open homes, free rides: The people offering shelter and transport to Hong Kong's protesters

Away from the front lines, everyday Hong Kongers are doing their bit to support the pro-democracy movement: opening their tiny apartments to protesters cast from broken homes or offering free rides when violence shuts the city's transport system. 20 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-BIEGUN/ Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on nomination of Stephen Biegun to be deputy secretary of state

Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds a hearing from 10:15 a.m. on nomination of Stephen Biegun to be deputy secretary of State. Biegun, the current special representative for North Korea, testifies. 20 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-LGBT/TRANSGENDER (PIX) (TV) With more 20 killed in 2019, U.S. marks transgender day of remembrance

November 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance, and at least 20 transgender people, nearly all of them women of color, have been homicide victims in 2019. The New York Transgender Advocacy Group & Gays Against Guns will host the largest Trans Day of Remembrance in New York City, gathering at 6 p.m. at the Christopher Street Pier, the place where Marsha P. Johnson died, and march to the Stonewall National Monument. The event will include speakers and a performance. 20 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS ENGIE-CEO/

CEO of French energy group Engie in a parliament hearing Isabelle Kocher will be speaking during a hearing in parliament's economic affairs commission 20 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

SAUDI-KING/ (PIX) (TV) Saudi king makes annual address to Shura Council advisory body

Saudi Arabia's king Salman Bin Abdulaziz makes an annual address to the Shura Council advisory body about domestic and international policies. 20 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUSSIA-ECONOMY/PUTIN (PIX) (TV) Putin speaks at annual economic forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the annual Russia Calling economic forum hosted by Russia's second-biggest bank VTB and attended by the country's top businessmen. 20 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard is interviewed on CNBC

20 Nov 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT SWISS-SNB/MAECHLER

Swiss National Bank policymaker Maechler address panel on monetary policy and its consequences 20 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

(PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) FRANCE - BTF non-competitive bids

20 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT ODDLY ENOUGH

PHILIPPINES-POOP BRICKS/ (PIX) (TV) Filipino students turns dog poo into bricks

A group of Philippine high school students have found a way to turn dog poop into additives for cement bricks. After collection, students air dry the manure for weeks, pulverize it and add them to a cement mix for bricks. 20 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-GRAMMYS/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV)

Nominations are announced for the 2020 Grammy Awards Nominations are announced for the 2020 Grammy Awards. The live show and ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on Jan 26, 2020

20 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

