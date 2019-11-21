International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Pence never discussed Bidens, Ukraine company with Sondland -Pence aide

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 01:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 01:21 IST
UPDATE 1-Pence never discussed Bidens, Ukraine company with Sondland -Pence aide
Image Credit: Flickr

Vice President Mike Pence's office, responding to testimony on Wednesday by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, said the two men had not discussed tying the release of U.S. aid to Ukraine to "potential investigations" during a September trip to Poland.

Sondland, testifying before U.S. lawmakers conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, said he had told Pence about his concerns that assistance for Ukraine was being tied to probes sought by Trump before Pence met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Warsaw. House Democrats are investigating whether Trump abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to probe his political rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden, a top Democratic contender seeking to challenge him in the November 2020 election.

Trump, in a July 25 telephone call with Zelenskiy, sought an investigation into a debunked theory regarding the 2016 U.S. election and a Democratic Party server. He also asked Zelenskiy to investigate Biden and Biden's son Hunter, who served on the board of Ukrainian company Burisma. Sondland told lawmakers Pence was aware of the effort to get Ukraine to commit to carrying out the probes.

"The vice president never had a conversation with Gordon Sondland about investigating the Bidens, Burisma, or the conditional release of financial aid to Ukraine based upon potential investigations," Marc Short, Pence's chief of staff, said in a statement. "This alleged discussion recalled by Ambassador Sondland never happened," Short said.

In his testimony, Sondland said he had raised concerns about the linkage between the aid and the investigations Trump sought. "I mentioned to Vice President Pence before the meetings with the Ukrainians that I had concerns that the delay in aid had become tied to the issue of investigations," he said in his opening remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Bloomberg to appear on U.S. presidential ballot in Texas

Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg put his name on Democratic primary ballots in Texas on Wednesday, paving the way for a possible late entry into the presidential race.Bloomberg, 77, has not officially said whether he will...

Syrian shelling of camp housing displaced people kills 15

Syrian government troops shelled a camp hosting displaced people near the Turkish border in the countrys northwest on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding others, Syrian opposition activists said. The attack came just hours af...

UPDATE 4-Year-end could see return to North Korea 'provocations,' says U.S. envoy Biegun

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said on Wednesday a year-end deadline North Korea has set for Washington to show more flexibility in nuclear talks was an artificial one, but could mean a return to provocative step...

Bears QB Trubisky (hip) considered day-to-day

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky says his injured hip is feeling better -- Day and night almost -- and he is considered day-to-day in advance of Sundays home game against the New York Giants. Trubisky suffered a right hip pointer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019