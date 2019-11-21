International Development News
Trump says U.S. Navy will not remove Gallagher's SEALS status

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 21-11-2019 19:54 IST
  • |
  Created: 21-11-2019 19:17 IST
Trump says U.S. Navy will not remove Gallagher's SEALS status
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted the U.S. Navy's handling of a U.S. Navy SEAL whose rank he recently restored following a court-martial, saying he would not allow the service to remove his SEALS status.

"The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher's Trident Pin. This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.

