International Development News
Development News Edition

Russia pushed 'fictions' Trump pursued against Ukraine: impeachment witness

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 23:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 23:58 IST
Russia pushed 'fictions' Trump pursued against Ukraine: impeachment witness
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A former top White House Russia expert testified Thursday that the "fictional narrative" embraced by President Donald Trump that Ukraine meddled in the US elections was fabricated by Russia to wreak havoc in US politics. Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill, on the fifth day of House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings, appealed to Republican lawmakers to "not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clear advance Russia's interests."

The unfounded theory that Ukraine -- not Russia -- meddled in the 2016 elections lies at the heart of Trump's alleged bid to improperly pressure Kiev to open investigations into his Democratic opponents. Trump asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 phone call to open investigations into former Democratic vice president Joe Biden -- Trump's possible opponent in the 2020 presidential election -- and into the 2016 meddling story.

Democrats pursuing Trump's impeachment allege he froze aid to Ukraine and held up a requested high-profile meeting with Zelensky to extract an announcement from Kiev that it would pursue the investigations. But Hill suggested that Trump had bought into the Moscow-concocted Ukraine conspiracy theory that was also being pushed by his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

"This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves," she told the hearing. "These fictions are harmful even if they are deployed for purely domestic political purposes," she said.

Hill said she and other US foreign policy officials had pushed hard to disabuse Trump of the notion that Ukraine and not Russia had meddled in the elections three years ago. The false Ukraine story included the unfounded charge that Democrats hid a secret computer server controlled by the cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike in Ukraine that would prove the Ukraine meddling theory.

Impeachment witnesses have described Trump as obsessed by the theory. In the July 25 phone call, Trump asked Zelensky for a "favor," saying: "I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine," he said, mentioning Crowdstrike by name.

"The server, they say Ukraine has it." Republicans say the story justified Trump's demand for an investigation by Kiev.

"President Trump had good reason to be wary of Ukrainian election meddling against his campaign and of widespread corruption in that country," Devin Nunes, the senior Republican on the Intelligence committee, said in Thursday's hearing. Hill said, however, that there were no grounds to the theory, but that Trump was listening to Giuliani and not the government's Russia and Ukraine experts.

She recounted that John Bolton, the White House national security advisor at the time, said Giuliani "was a hand grenade who going to blow everyone up." By that, Bolton meant Giuliani "was pushing issues and ideas that would come back to haunt us. And that's where we are today," she told the panel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Report: Patriots WR Sanu facing multi-week absence

New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is nursing an ankle injury that could sideline him for a few games, according to a published report Thursday. Tom E. Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com reported that Sanu could be out for a couple ...

Bhayyu Maharaj case: Court asks police to produce case diary

A local court on Thursday directed police to produce by November 25 the case diary related to the 2018 suicide of model-turned-spiritual guru Bhayyu Maharaj here in Madhya Pradesh. Additional sessions judge Anil Kumar Karoria adjourned the ...

UPDATE 2-Doping-Russian athletics federation president provisionally suspended - AIU

The president of Russias athletics federation and several other federation officials were suspended on Thursday by the Athletics Integrity Unit AIU for serious breaches of anti-doping rules, adding to the federations woes ahead of next year...

UPDATE 3-U.S. judge stalls Trump administration bid to resume federal executions

A U.S. judge has halted the scheduled executions of four inmates on federal death row, temporarily stalling an effort by President Donald Trumps administration to resume federal executions next month after a 16-year hiatus. Judge Tanya Chut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019