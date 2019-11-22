International Development News
Cong protests over electoral bonds at Parliament premises

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 22-11-2019 11:17 IST
  Created: 22-11-2019 11:05 IST
Cong protests over electoral bonds at Parliament premises
Congress MPs held a protest against the issue of electoral bonds in the Parliament premises on Friday, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaks his silence over it. Present at the protest site near the Gandhi statue were Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Karti Chidambaram and Manish Tewari among others.

The issue of electoral bonds has snowballed into a political flashpoint following reports that the Reserve Bank of India and the Election Commission had reservations against them, but were overruled by the Modi government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

