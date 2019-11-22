International Development News
Electoral bonds are legalised political corruption: CPI(M)

  • Updated: 22-11-2019 14:05 IST
CPI(M) on Friday hit out at the government over the issue of electoral bonds and described it as "legalised political corruption."

"Scrap electoral bonds. These are legalised political corruption and were also used for horse trading by flouting rules under directions of PM Modi. Whenever BJP needed money these bonds were permitted to be issued flouting it's own laid down rules," tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

