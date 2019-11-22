BJP attacks Trinamool govt in LS, accuses it of being indifferent to death of para-teacher

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee on Friday raised the issue of death of a para-teacher in West Bengal amid interruptions by Trinamool Congress members and accused the Mamata Banerjee government of being indifferent to the incident. Raising the issue during zero hour, she said para teachers were on strike in West Bengal and one of them had died while five-six protesters had been hospitalised.

Amid uproar in the House by members of Trinamool Congress and Congress, who wanted to speak on the issue of privatistaion, the BJP leader accused the Banerjee government of being silent on the issue. The para-teachers are demanding a salary hike and upgrading of their status to permanent teachers.

She also accused the state government of using force against the para-teachers and said "there was no law and order" in the state. "Education Minister has not replied over the issue yet. They are not concerned about the incident. West Bengal government is not doing anything," she said, adding that if the protest continues, more teachers may die.

The BJP members were also on their feet in support of Chatterjee. As Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo sought to speak on the issue, the Speaker firmly asked him to take his seat.

"I am requesting you not to get up from your seat," the Speaker said. (ANI)

