BJP takes strong view of Bache Gowda supporting son for bypoll

BJP MP B N Bache Gowda seems to be in trouble as the party has taken a strong view of his support to his son Sharath Bache Gowda who is contesting the December 5 assembly bypoll from Hoskote segment as an independent against the party's official candidate. We have received information that Bache Gowda is calling people seeking their support for his son.

People have told us that he is also holding meetings with them in favour of his son, Revenue minister R Ashoka told reporters on Friday. Replying to a query on non-cooperation to the partys candidate M T B Nagaraj, Ashoka said, We have brought all these facts to the notice of our Central leadership.

The minister emphasised that the party will not tolerate any anti-party activities and such people will be expelled. We have already expelled Sharath Bache Gowda.

Leaders, irrespective of how big they are, will meet the same fate if they indulge in damaging the party, Ashok warned. Asked if Bache Gowda can be expelled,the minister said the decision will be taken by the party's central leadership.

To a question if Sharath can be brought back to the partyfold if he wins the election, Ashok said There is no question of Sharath Bache Gowda joining the BJP again. Our candidate M T B Nagaraj is going to win the election." The BJP on Thursday expelled from its primary membership rebels Sharath Bache Gowda and Kaviraj Urs, contesting the assembly bypolls as independent candidates, for anti-party activity.PTI GMS BN BN.

