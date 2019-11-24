International Development News
Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena 'fallen flat': BJP's Ashish Shelar on SC's order on Maharashtra case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar on Sunday said that the Congress-National Congress Party and Shiv Sena has 'fallen flat' after the Supreme Court refused to accept the alliance's demand of an immediate floor test.

BJP MLA from Bandra West Ashish Shelar speaks to ANI in Mumbai on Sunday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar on Sunday said that the Congress-National Congress Party and Shiv Sena has 'fallen flat' after the Supreme Court refused to accept the alliance's demand of an immediate floor test. "After going through the Supreme Court order, one thing has come up very clearly that Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena's demand has not been accepted by the Supreme Court. They have fallen flat on their face.," BJP MLA from Bandra West Ashish Shelar said while speaking to ANI in Mumbai.

"All lawyers of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena were pleading to Supreme Court that floor test needs to be done today. After seeing the proceeding and the order it has been established that Supreme Court hasn't come to that conclusion, their request has been rejected," he added. The statement from Shelar came just minutes after Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan termed the newly formed BJP government in the state as 'illegitimate' and said that it does not deserve to stay in power for one more day.

"It is an illegitimate government and it does not deserve to be in position for one more day," Chavan stated while speaking to media. Earlier today, the top court has issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, and asked for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on Monday (tomorrow). (ANI)

