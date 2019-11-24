International Development News
Development News Edition

Puri's statement about BJP fighting under Tiwari's leadership made choice very easy for Delhi people: AAP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 21:36 IST
Puri's statement about BJP fighting under Tiwari's leadership made choice very easy for Delhi people: AAP

The AAP on Sunday said the BJP had made the choice very easy for the people of Delhi after Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri's statement that the party would fight the assembly polls under Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari's leadership Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said it has become clear after the announcement that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will win more seats this time than what he won in 2015. In 2015, the AAP won 67 seats, while BJP won three seats in the 70-member assembly.

"It is a very clear choice, who do people want. Do they want Tiwari who opposed all pro-people policies of the Delhi government or they want someone like Kejriwal who is completely devoted to them," Singh told reporters. AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said now the contest was going to be "Arvind Kejriwal vs Manoj Tiwari".

"We welcome this move by BJP to declare it's CM candidate for upcoming Delhi elections. Now the match is set, it's going to be Arvind Kejriwal vs Manoj Tiwari. Remember the same Manoj Tiwari opposed odd-even, condemned free bus rides for women and wants increased electricity tariffs," he tweeted. Assembly elections are due in Delhi early next year.

Puri said at an event on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls under the leadership of Tiwari and he will become the chief minister if the saffron party wins. However, the union minister later tweeted that the party has so far not nominated anyone for the post of chief minister.

"The BJP is headed for victory in Delhi. The party has so far not nominated anyone for the post of chief minister. Manoj Tiwari is the president of the party is working vigorously under his leadership. My statement meant that the BJP would win the upcoming elections under his leadership with a huge vote," Puri tweeted. Hitting at Puri over his tweet, Singh asked if the BJP was giving a walkover to the AAP in the Delhi assembly.

"People in Delhi want to know who is your CM face in Delhi. You mentioned Tiwaji ji's name and then ran away from the field within two hours. Does the BJP plan to give a walkover to AAP," Singh asked. Chadha asked why the BJP took back Tiwari's name and asked whether the party had any faith in Tiwari.

"Why did the BJP take Manoj Tiwari's name back within two hours? Does the BJP have no faith in Tiwari's talent? Does this indicate the anti-purvanchali mentality of BJP?" Chadha tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Michael Bloomberg officially launches 2020 Democratic presidential bid

American billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has officially launched the 2020 Democratic presidential bid, a source close to the former politician said on Sunday. Bloombergs bid injects a new level of uncertainty in...

Kerala: Devotees 'beaten up' during 'Theyyam' ritual, SHRC seeks report

Kerala State Human Rights Commission SHRC on Sunday registered suo moto case based on a video which went viral on social media in which a Theyyam was chasing and beating up devotees here. SHRC also sought a report from Kasargod district col...

Soccer-Chelsea hit Birmingham for six to stay top of Women's Super League

Striker Beth England and midfielder Drew Spence netted two goals apiece as Chelsea smashed six past struggling Birmingham City to remain one point ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the FA Womens Super League FAWSL on Sunday...

Secretary of Navy says Trump's tweet is not a formal order

The secretary of the US Navy said he doesnt consider a tweet by President Donald Trump an order and would need a formal order to stop a review of a sailor who could lose his status as a Navy SEAL. I need a formal order to act, Navy Secretar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019