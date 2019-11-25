International Development News
Youth Cong stages protest against Centre over Maha govt formation

Youth Congress activists staged a demonstration near the Parliament House on Monday against the BJP's "illegal and undemocratic" move to form government in Maharashtra. There were several questions over the manner in which the Bharatiya Janata Party staked claim for power and was allowed to form government in Maharashtra and it was clear that rules and democratic norms were violated, IYC president Srinivas B V said.

The activists also torched an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey said. Hearing a plea moved by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister, the Supreme Court on Monday said it will give its order on the matter on Tuesday.

"By resorting to such illegal and undemocratic actions the BJP is killing the dignity of democracy in the country. Autocratic unilateral actions on the part of BJP has showed that it can go to any extent to remain in power," Srinivas alleged. The protesters tried to march towards the Parliament House, but were stopped at a barricade and detained by the police. They were released later from Mandir Marg police station.

