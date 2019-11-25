International Development News
Development News Edition

German minister's Huawei comments spark US anger

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:21 IST
German minister's Huawei comments spark US anger

Berlin, Nov 25 (AFP) The US ambassador to Germany complained on Monday after Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier drew a parallel between alleged Chinese and US snooping as part of a debate on using Huawei infrastructure. Altmaier was defending Germany's decision not to ban Huawei from participation in its 5G network as requested by Washington, which accuses the firm of being a tool of China's electronic espionage.

"There is no moral equivalency between China and the United States and anyone suggesting it ignores history -- and is bound to repeat it," Ambassador Richard Grenell said in a statement. Grenell is a loyalist of President Donald Trump and has himself ruffled feathers in Germany since taking up his post last year with a series of pointed comments about domestic politics.

During a debate on Huawei on Sunday, Altmaier referred to the allegations that began emerging in 2013 of US spying on German soil. Even so, he said: "We didn't boycott them".

Altmaier also pointed out that the US required its own telecoms companies to provide information "that is necessary in the fight against terrorism". But Grenell said that equating US government action to that of the Chinese Communist Party was "an insult to the thousands of American troops who help ensure Germany's security and the millions of Americans committed to a strong Western alliance.

"These claims are likewise an insult to the millions of Chinese citizens denied basic freedoms and unjustly imprisoned by the CCP," he added. While Huawei is a world leader in next-generation mobile network technology, the US and others including Germany's own security services have warned that it is close to Beijing.

But wary of a potential falling-out with China -- Germany's biggest trade partner -- Berlin has said only that there would be "high standards" for security in the new network. (AFP) RUP

RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to amend taxation laws

A bill that provides for inserting a new provision in the Income Tax Act to provide that a company may opt to pay tax at 22 per cent if does not claim any incentive or deduction was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday. The Taxation Laws Amend...

Concern over U.S. climate action grows among Republican voters, survey shows

The majority of Americans, including a growing share of moderate Republicans, are dissatisfied with U.S. government efforts to curb global warming, researchers said on Monday.In a survey by the Pew Research Center, a Washington-based non-pa...

Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to provide for restriction on use of hazardous material on ships

A bill was on Monday introduced in Lok Sabha to provide for restrictions or prohibition on the use of hazardous material on ships and regulation of their recycling by laying down standards and establishing a statutory mechanism for enforcem...

UPDATE 4-China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks-report

China and the United States are moving closer to agreeing on a phase one trade deal, the Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Partys official Peoples Daily, reported on Sunday.But the report noted that Washington and Beijing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019