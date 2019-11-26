Cong not to protest in Parliament as SC order settled Maha issue for now: Party source

The Congress will not protest in Parliament over Maharashtra government formation as the Supreme Court's order to hold a floor test in the state assembly on Wednesday has settled the issue for now, party sources said on Tuesday.

The power tussle in Maharashtra reverberated in Parliament on Monday as opposition members staged vociferous protests, forcing adjournment of proceedings in both the Houses.

The sources also said the House Speaker will decide what action is to be taken on the complaint by two women Congress MPs who said that they were "manhandled" by marshals in the Lok Sabha when they were protesting in the Well of the House over Maharashtra government formation.

