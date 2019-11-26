They were 'hand in glove', hoped court wouldn't interfere: Sibal on Maha politics

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday claimed that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP were "hand in glove" with each other. "They [BJP and NCP's Ajit Pawar] knew they did not have the majority but they wanted more time. The Governor gave them 14 days, so, obviously, they all were hand in glove and were hoping that courts will not interfere," Sibal told ANI.

His comments came after both BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar were administered the oath by the Governor on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state. In a sudden turn of event, however, Fadnavis and his deputy tendered their resignation hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly earlier today.

Sibal said that the governor sworn-in Fadnavis and Ajit knowing "fully well that they do not have the support or the majority to form the government". Charting out a plan to stake claim, Sibal said that a meeting will be held and leader will be chosen. "I believe our government should be formed. With the approval of everyone, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray will be made the chief minister and go to the governor."

The BJP had won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly in last month's assembly polls followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)