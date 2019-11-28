'BJP made shameless efforts in Maharashtra': Sonia chairs Cong Parliamentary Party meet
Congress held a Parliamentary Party meeting chaired by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi here at the central hall of Parliament on Thursday where the host of issues were discussed including the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, PSU's disinvestment, 'WhatsApp snooping' etc.
Congress held a Parliamentary Party meeting chaired by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi here at the central hall of Parliament on Thursday where the host of issues were discussed including the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, PSU's disinvestment, 'WhatsApp snooping' etc. "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made shameless efforts in Maharashtra. Profit-making Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) are being sold to Narendra Modi's friends," said Sonia Gandhi.
"Narendra Modi government is taking away fundamental rights," she said over the issue of WhatsApp privacy breach. "Political leaders of India were not allowed in Jammu and Kashmir but some European MPs were, it was a shameful act by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," said Congress president.
Further, Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks in praise of Nathuram Godse in the lower house of Parliament. The Lok Sabha expunged her remark after Speaker Om Birla said her remark will not go into the records of the House proceedings. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
