U.S. President Trump says UK PM Boris Johnson "very capable"
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he did not want to interfere in Britain's election, but that he thought current Prime Minister Boris Johnson was very capable and would do a good job.
"I think Boris is very capable and I think he'll do a good job," Trump said in London, where he is attending a meeting of NATO leaders.
Trump also reaffirmed his support for Brexit - the central objective of Johnson's election campaign. Britain holds its election on Dec. 12.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Boris Johnson
- Britain
- London
- Brexit
- NATO
ALSO READ
RPT-COLUMN-Britain’s politicians would be wrong to undo rail closures: Kemp
Britain remains "seriously concerned" about Hong Kong violence - PM spokesman
China accuses Britain of taking sides in Hong Kong protests
UPDATE 1-PM Johnson says Britain postponing further cuts in corporation tax
UPDATE 1-China tells U.S. and Britain to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs