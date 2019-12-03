Doesn't need a certificate from anyone: Goa unit Shiv Sena chief

Shiv Sena does not need any certificate from "one of the politicians of Goa who has always been instrumental for degrading class and standard of Goan politics," said the party's Goa unit chief Jitesh Kamat. "Recently, Goans have seen how Goa's name is being used in the entire country to give a bad example of politics due to some unprecedented politricks played by these Goan politicians in the past, which is an insult of educated, decent and first-class people of Goa," said Kamat.

"Minister Vishwajeet Rane must have forgotten the political history that the same party BJP in which he is presently enjoying the ministry reached the assembly in alliance with the Shiv Sena in 1994," he said. Earlier today, Rane reportedly rejected Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's claim about the formation of a new political front in Goa.

"Shiv Sena is talking about forming a (non-BJP) front in Goa. No one wants to commit political suicide by joining a third-class party like Shiv Sena," he reportedly said. (ANI)

