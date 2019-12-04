Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaw-dropping? Two-faced? Canada's Trudeau plays down spat with Trump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 21:00 IST
Jaw-dropping? Two-faced? Canada's Trudeau plays down spat with Trump
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@JustinTrudeau)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday played down a video of him discussing U.S. President Donald Trump with other world leaders, saying that he had been surprised but happy with events at a bilateral meeting earlier in the day. Trump called Trudeau "two-faced" after a video surfaced of Trudeau talking with the leaders of Britain, France, and the Netherlands about Trump's team's jaws dropping "to the floor" during an impromptu news conference with the two leaders.

"We had a great meeting yesterday between me and the president... Last night I made a reference to the fact there was an unscheduled press conference before my meeting with President Trump, I was happy to take part in it but it was certainly notable," Trudeau said, asked whether he had apologized to Trump for the comment. "We were all surprised and I think pleased to learn that the next G7 will be at Camp David, I think that was an unscheduled announcement and... I think every different leader has teams who every now and then their jaws drop at unscheduled surprises, like that video itself for example," Trudeau said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump 'willing to compromise' US security, invited foreign interference in polls: Dem leader

President Donald Trump risked national security by directly and explicitly inviting foreign interference to benefit his 2020 reelection effort, a top Democratic Congressional leader claimed on Wednesday as hearings opened to draw up impeach...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. services sector, private payrolls growth slow

U.S. services sector activity slowed in November as lingering concerns about trade tensions and worker shortages pushed production to its lowest level in a decade, which could heighten fears about the economys health.Other data on Wednesday...

UPDATE 2-U.S. bishop accused of sex abuse cover-up steps down

A New York state bishop who had been at the center of a sex abuse crisis stepped down on Wednesday after learning the conclusions of a Vatican investigation, becoming the latest high-ranking prelate toppled by the decades-old scandal.Pope F...

UPDATE 2-Drug protections to ease in USMCA trade deal -Mexico official

Protections for biologic drugs will be reduced drastically in a new North American trade deal, a senior Mexican official said on Wednesday, in what would be a significant setback for major U.S. pharmaceutical companies.In a column for Mexic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019