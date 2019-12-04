Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump slams congressional impeachment report as a 'joke'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Watford
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 21:43 IST
Trump slams congressional impeachment report as a 'joke'

Watford, Dec 4 (AFP) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed a Democratic report presenting the case for his impeachment as a "joke" and lambasted his opponents for proceeding with hearings during his trip to a NATO summit.

"What they are doing is a very bad thing for our country," Trump said when asked about the report from the House Intelligence Committee during a meeting in Britain with Italy's prime minister.

"It's a joke." He called it a "disgrace" that the House Judiciary Committee was holding a hearing Wednesday to consider drawing up articles of impeachment "when we are in London." (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Prime Minister expresses grief over death of Indian workers in blast in Sudan factory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of workers, including Indians, in a Sudan factory. At least 18 Indians were among the 23 people killed and over 130 injured in a horrific LPG tanker blast at a ceramic...

Google introduces new digital wellbeing feature -- Focus Mode

Googles new Digital Wellbeing feature -- Focus Mode -- is now out of beta and rolling out to all devices supporting Digital Wellbeing and parental controls.The feature for Android devices allows one to turn off distractions such as social m...

Swedish Royal Couple meets Uddhav Thackeray, Maha Governor

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. Thackerays wife Rashmi Thackeray was also present at the lunch meeting whi...

Govt taking steps to check onion prices: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said in the Lok Sabha that the government has taken several steps to check rising prices of onion and has initiated steps to improve technology for better storage of the kitchen staple. The m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019