Left Menu
Development News Edition

LS adjourned for the day, BJP demands Congress to apologise for 'threatening' Smriti Irani

The Lok Sabha was on Friday adjourned for the day after the demand was raised by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and other BJP members for strict action against Congress members T N Prathapan and Dean Kuriakose for "threatening" Union Minister Smriti Irani while she was responding to concerns in the House on the incident of setting ablaze Unnao rape victim.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 16:31 IST
LS adjourned for the day, BJP demands Congress to apologise for 'threatening' Smriti Irani
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha was on Friday adjourned for the day after the demand was raised by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and other BJP members for strict action against Congress members T N Prathapan and Dean Kuriakose for "threatening" Union Minister Smriti Irani while she was responding to concerns in the House on the incident of setting ablaze Unnao rape victim. After the House met at 2.30 pm following its two adjournments earlier, Joshi said the two members had "deliberately not reached" the House.

He said the behaviour of two members was "highly condemnable" and they should apologise. The minister said members, especially women members, were very agitated over the issue.

He said the two members "should be summoned", asked to apologise or suspended from the proceedings for the day. Many other BJP members also sought action against the two MPs.

After BJP members had spoken, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury got up to speak and alleged it was happening to "a plan". However, BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the chair said the Congress members were not present though one hour was given (for them to be present and apologise).

She then adjourned the proceedings till Monday. BJP members alleged that Congress members had also pushed marshals earlier and strict action should be taken. They said the Congress members should be asked to apologise on Monday as they were not present in the House.

Expressing his concern over furore in the House, BJD's Anubhav Mohanty said disturbance was created it was discussing a serious issue and he will support any action taken by the Chair. BJP MP SS Ahluwalia said the issue was of justice to women.

"They should come to the House and apologise," he said. BJP's Sumedhanand Saraswati said it was unfortunate that members had to be asked to go back.

He asked what message was going about the safety of women in the House. The BJP said such behaviour has taken place with the minister.

"Strict action should be taken so that there is no recurrence," he said. AAP member Bhagwant Singh Mann said that if Congress had taken action its members after the incident of pushing and shoving with marshals then they "would not have dared today". "I condemn it strongly," he said.

A BJP member said that the conduct of two Congress members should be probed and they should be suspended. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

NGT takes cognisance of news reports showing foam at Marina beach, seeks report

The National Green Tribunal has taken cognisance of news reports showing huge collection of foam at Marina Beach in Chennai and directed a committee to submit a report on the issue. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goe...

Hong Kong protesters vow weekend rally and 'last chance' for leader

Hong Kong, Dec 6 AFP Hong Kong pro-democracy activists on Friday vowed to hold another massive rally over the weekend and warned the citys pro-Beijing leader not to think a recent lull in violence means public anger is weakening. The semi-a...

CBI registers case against 7 on bribery allegations

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has registered a case against seven people on allegations of bribery and irregularities related to admission in a private medical institute.The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the ...

Row in LS over Cong members' 'threatening position' towards Irani, BJP; others seek apology

A heated debate in Lok Sabha on the burning of a rape victim in Unnao snowballed into a massive political row on Friday as the BJP accused two Congress members of showing aggression towards Union minister Smriti Irani and demanded an apolog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019