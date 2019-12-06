Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM faces flak for ducking TV grilling

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:08 IST
UK PM faces flak for ducking TV grilling

London, Dec 6 (AFP) Boris Johnson came under fire on Friday for failing to face one of Britain's top political interviewers as he prepared for a final head-to-head debate with the main opposition leader before next week's election. Four other major party leaders have subjected themselves to an uncomfortable grilling from the BBC's Andrew Neil but the prime minister has so far declined to do so.

The spat comes before the second and final televised showdown between Conservative party leader Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, of the main opposition Labour party, at 8:30 pm (2030 GMT). Neil, a former editor of the Sunday Times, said he wanted to put questions of trust to Johnson.

After quizzing Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on Thursday night, Neil told viewers the series of 30-minute leaders' interviews was done "on your behalf to scrutinise and hold to account those who would govern us. That is democracy. "We've always proceeded in good faith that the leaders would participate. And in every election they have. All of them. Until this one." Corbyn meanwhile claimed in a speech in north London on Friday that he had uncovered confidential documents proving Johnson was "deliberately misleading the people" about his Brexit deal.

He said the government papers suggested there would be customs declarations and security checks between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland, contrary to what he had claimed. "This is the cold, hard evidence that categorically shows the impact Johnson's damaging Brexit deal will have on large parts of our country," the veteran socialist said.

"This drives a coach and horses through Boris Johnson's claim that there will be no border in the Irish Sea. "Ask yourself: if they hid this report what else are they hiding? How will they sell you out?" Corbyn has previously accused Johnson of cooking up a secret deal with US President Donald Trump to sell off the state-run National Health Service. Both Trump and Johnson deny the claim.

Johnson called the snap election to try to get a parliamentary majority which would enable him to secure backing for his deal for Britain to leave the European Union. With less than a week to go until voting next Thursday, the Britain Elects poll aggregator puts the Tories on 42 percent, Labour on 33 percent, the Liberal Democrats on 13 percent.

The Green Party and arch-eurosceptic Brexit Party were both on three percent. Former prime ministers Tony Blair and John Major were meanwhile set to intervene in the campaign to call for a second referendum on Brexit.

Conservative premier Major (1990-1997) and Labour ex-PM Blair (1997-2007) were expected to make statements to a "Final Say" rally for another referendum later on Friday. Both want Britain to remain in the EU. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Women seek to reclaim Delhi's streets - but more men show up

How can women reclaim the streets when they fear to venture out alone That was the challenge faced by the organizers of a street festival in New Delhi held to encourage Indian women to reclaim public spaces this week, as the country reeled ...

Ambedkar's statue defaced in Amethi

Some people defaced a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary here, police said on Friday. The statue installed at Ambedkar Park in Janta Nagar of Bhadar block under the Amethi assembly segment was found defaced on Friday mor...

CBI books Allahabad High Court judge in a corruption case, searches residence

The CBI has booked Allahabad High Court judge Justice S N Shukla in a corruption case for allegedly favouring a medical college and carried out searches at his Lucknow residence, officials said on Friday. Along with Justice Shri Narain Shuk...

Structural differences in brains of children whose parents have depression: Study

A study conducted in the United States revealed that there are structural differences in the brains of those children whose parents have depression. The condition of depression typically arises during adolescence. While the causes of depres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019