Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will never buckle under pressure, join BJP: Chidambaram

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 21:45 IST
Will never buckle under pressure, join BJP: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday alleged that the ruling BJP's goal was to strangulate freedom by targeting rivals by filing cases against them and asserted that he will never buckle under pressure and join the ruling BJP. He alleged that BJP's objective was to "strangulate the voice of freedom" and the ruling party had been working towards it by targeting rivals by filing cases against them.

The senior leader, who arrived here today from Delhi, was addressing a public meeting at the Tamil Nadu Congress headquarters 'Satyamurthi Bhavan' "Newspapers should not write, television channels should not debate," he said adding the ruling party's goal was also to not allow "political leaders" (rivals) to criticse it. To ensure implementation of its agenda, the ruling party at the Centre was bent on "strangulating" their voices, he alleged.

Citing the recent income tax raids against former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara and another leader, he said Congress MP K C Ramamurthy subsequently joined the BJP. Similarly, TDP's C M Ramesh and Y S Chowdary, who were the "left and right hands" of party chief Chandrababu Naidu had earlier this year joined the saffron party.

"Both of them have cases against them and both are today in the BJP," he said. Sarcastically, Chidambaram likened the BJP to river Ganga, a dip in which is believed to cleanse devotees of their sins.

"The BJP is River Ganga and all sins will vanish after taking a bath in it. I will never take a bath in that Ganga (the BJP). I will bow before justice and judge, I will never bend before injustice," he said, apparently indicating that he will not buckle under pressure and join the BJP..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

NHRC begins probe into Telangana encounter, 2 PILs in SC seek action against police

Beginning its fact-finding probe, a seven-member NHRC team on Saturday visited the site where the four men arrested on charges of gangrape and murder of a veterinarian were shot dead in an alleged encounter, while two PILs were filed in the...

"Hand out similar punishment as in Hyd vet case to rapists"

The kin of five raped and murdered women and girls on Saturday demanded that the perpetrators be killed in a similar manner as that of the accused in the young woman veterinarian case in this city. The relatives, students and activists of ...

Saudi suspect in U.S. Navy base attack linked to anti-U.S. Twitter screed

The Saudi airman accused of killing three people at a U.S. Navy base in Florida appeared to have posted criticism of U.S. wars and quoted slain al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden on social media hours before the shooting spree, according to a ...

Qatar FM talks of 'some progress' in mending Gulf rift

Qatars foreign minister has spoken of some progress in talks with Saudi Arabia on ending a bitter two-year-old rift between Doha and the kingdom and its allies. A Saudi-led bloc including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt cut all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019