Development News Edition

Goa Shiv Sena leader questions BJP's women leaders over onion price rise

Goa Shiv Sena Vice President and Spokesman Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik on Sunday questioned the silence of BJP's women leaders over the issue of onion price rise.

Goa Shiv Sena Vice President and Spokesman Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik on Sunday questioned the silence of BJP's women leaders over the issue of onion price rise. In a statement, Naik said, "The silence of BJP Mahila leaders who are always pro-active in enjoying a slice of power and during election campaigns have suddenly gone into hibernation. The rising price of onions, which is affecting every household seems to be not affecting these leaders."

"What is shocking is that the onions in Goa are the most expensive compared to other states. There should be some explanation for this. Pramod Sawant-led government has failed to control the prices," she said. Naik said that the leaders like Kunda Chodankar, Sheetal Naik and Sulakshana Sawant are always on the forefront to address press conferences during the election campaigns, but disappear once the government is in place.

Sulakshana Sawant, who is the wife of the Chief Minister, should first come on the street and protest against the price rise, the statement from Naik said. Chodankar and other women leaders in the party are often being used during elections and in return, they are given a slice of power by offering posts on Bal Bhavan or other government-run agencies allowing them to milk state exchequer, Naik said.

Sena demands that government should proactively work towards reducing the prices of onions. "Making irresponsible statements like people of Goa are Sucegado due to which the onion prices are high, makes no sense," Naik added. (ANI)

