Gita should be taught in schools and colleges: Arvind Sharma

BJP MP Arvind Sharma on Wednesday suggested in Lok Sabha that scared Hindu scripture Gita should be the part of curriculum in schools and colleges. Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lower House, Sharma said under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana celebrates Gita festival every year.

Sharma said Father of the Nation Mahatama Gandhi also referred to the Gita when he had to seek answers to his doubts and problems. Claiming that the Gita is taught and referred in various international academic institutions, Sharma requested the government to take steps to include the holy book in school and college curriculum.

