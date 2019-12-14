Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs:

NATION DEL62 LDALL CONG RALLY

Modi govt dividing people, destroying economy: Cong leaders allege at Delhi rally New Delhi: The Congress leadership on Saturday launched an all-out attack on the Modi government over alleged attempts to "divide" the people of the country and "failures" on the economic front, with party chief Sonia Gandhi claiming the Citizenship Amendment Act would "shred" India's soul and vowing to fight till the last breath to protect the nation, its democracy and the Constitution.

DEL40 CONG-LD RALLY-RAHUL

'My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar; will die, but will never apologise' New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he "will die but never apologise" for speaking the "truth" as he is a Gandhi and not a Savarkar, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "assistant" Amit Shah instead to apologise for "destroying" the economy of the country.

DEL49 RAHUL-BJP

Rahul Jinnah 'more appropriate' name for Rahul Gandhi: BJP New Delhi: Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for his Savarkar jibe at the BJP, the ruling party on Saturday said a "more appropriate" name for the Congress leader is "Rahul Jinnah" as his "Muslim appeasement" politics makes him a worthy legatee of the Pakistan's founder.

BOM13 MH-2ND LD RAHUL-SHIVSENA

Don't insult Savarkar: ally Sena warns after Rahul's jibe Mumbai: Reacting sharply to Rahul Gandhi's 'my name is not Rahul Savarkar' barb, Congress ally Shiv Sena on Saturday warned that Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar should not be insulted.

CAL37 WB CITIZENSHIP LDALL PROTEST

Violent protests rocks West Bengal, CM appeals for peace, Opp blames govt of inaction Kolkata, Dec 14 (PTI) Violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act rocked West Bengal for the second consecutive day on Saturday which saw torching of about five trains, three railway stations and tracks, setting on fire of at least 25 buses and damage to property.

CAL27 AS-CITIZENSHIP-PROTESTS

Oil tanker set ablaze in Assam, driver killed as protests continue Guwahati: An oil tanker was set ablaze in Assam's Sonitpur district, killing its driver, even as protests against the amended Citizenship Act continued on Saturday across the state amid a rail blockade, sit-ins and hunger strikes by different organisations, officials said.

CAL38 AS-CITIZENSHIP-SONOWAL

Negligible number of people to benefit from amended Citizenship Act: Sonowal Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said the number of people to be benefited by the amended Citizenship Act will be "very negligible".

DEL57 UP-2NDLD PM

Rejuvenation of Ganga should be shining example of cooperative federalism: PM Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the first meeting of the National Ganga Council here on Saturday and said that rejuvenation of the river should be a shining example of cooperative federalism.

CAL31 JH-LD-POLL-SHAH

Cong stoking violence over amended Citizenship Act: Amit Shah Giridih/Baghmara: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of stoking violence over the amended Citizenship Act.

DEL48 JK-2NDLD-FAROOQ-PSA

Farooq Abdullah's detention extended by 3 months Srinagar: The detention of Farooq Abdullah, a three-term chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was extended on Saturday by three months and he would continue to remain at his residence that has been declared a sub-jail, officials said here.

DCM10 BIZ-LDALL MILK

Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by up to Rs 3/litre in NCR; Amul raises rates by Rs 2 New Delhi: India's leading dairy firm Amul on Saturday announced hiking milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across various states, while Mother Dairy increased rates by up to Rs 3 per litre in Delhi-NCR due to rise in procurement cost.

FOREIGN

FGN16 CITIZENSHIP-TRAVEL ADVISORY US, UK, other countries warn citizens against travelling NE India

Washington/London: Several countries, including the US, UK, Israel, Canada and Singapore have asked their citizens to exercise caution while travelling to the Northeast India which has witnessed violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

FGN13 US-LD CITIZENSHIP US concerned about implications of India's new citizenship law: Brownback

Washington: The US is concerned about the implications of the citizenship law in India, a top American diplomat responsible for monitoring international religious freedom has said and expressed hope that the government will abide by its constitutional commitments. By Lalit K Jha

FGN7 US-IMPEACHMENT Not fair that I am being impeached: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said it was unfair that he was being impeached as he had done no wrong and the country under him was doing quite good. By Lalit K Jha

FGN8 US-INDOPACIFIC Congressional committee wants India, Japan and S Korea at par with Five Eyes on intelligence sharing

Washington: With an eye on China, and as part of its effort to maintain peace and rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region, a top Congressional committee has sought to bring three democratic countries of the region - India, Japan and South Korea - at par with its 'Five Eyes' for intelligence sharing. By Lalit K Jha

PTI NSD NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)