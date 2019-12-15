Left Menu
BJP announces nationwide campaign to spread awareness about citizenship law

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 16:50 IST
Amid protests against the amended citizenship law, the BJP on Sunday announced a nationwide campaign to spread awareness about the legislation and asserted that it is not discriminatory against Muslims or any other community. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference that BJP workers will fan out across the country to inform people about the law which seeks to provide citizenship to the religious minorities from three neighboring countries who arrived in India to escape religious persecution.

"There is no provision in this law that even a single right of our Muslim brothers and sisters will be taken away. Instead, rights will be provided to those who are living in India without any rights facing religious persecution in countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan," Patra said. He said party functionaries from 11 states were briefed by the national leadership on the law's provisions here on Sunday before they start a campaign in their respective state.

