Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong mall protests flare with leader Lam in Beijing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 18:35 IST
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong mall protests flare with leader Lam in Beijing
Visuals of pro-demoncracy protests in Hong Kong. Image Credit: ANI

Small groups of protesters gathered in shopping malls across Hong Kong on Sunday amid brief scuffles with riot police as attention turned to an upcoming meeting between Hong Kong's leader and China's president. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is scheduled to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday and some observers say the visit could yield fresh directives including a possible cabinet reshuffle.

Lam, however, appeared to play that down before she left, saying the first task was to curb violence and restore order. On Sunday in the peak shopping season ahead of Christmas, groups of masked protesters, clad in black, marched through several malls chanting slogans including "Fight for freedom" and "Return justice to us".

Riot police used pepper spray on crowds in one Kowloon mall, local media reported. In Shatin, Reuters witnessed police firing a tear gas canister outside the New Town Plaza mall, and several people were taken away after entrances and walkways were blocked, glass panels smashed, and graffiti sprayed.

Police said in a statement that some shops had been damaged and that a smoke bomb had been set off. Many shops closed early. In the evening, several hundred protesters held a vigil for a protester who fell to his death outside a luxury mall exactly six months ago after holding up a banner. Some laid white flowers, as others softly hummed 'Sing Hallelujah' to commemorate Leung Ling-kit, known as "raincoat man" for what he wore at the time.

"He is the first person to die because of this revolution," said Tina, 18. "I came tonight because I want to always remember that we can't give up and we have to keep fighting for freedom." Several hundred people, many social workers, gathered earlier to reiterate demands that include full democracy and an independent inquiry into allegations of police brutality. Some called for more mass strikes, while others sat at tables to write Christmas cards to those who have been jailed.

Separately, a pro-government rally drew over a thousand people, with participants denouncing the use of violence during protests. Hong Kong has been embroiled in its worst political crisis in decades since June with anti-government protests posing a populist challenge to China's Xi and complicating ties between China and the United States at a time of heightened tensions including over trade.

Demonstrators have railed against what they see as Chinese meddling in freedoms promised to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997, gradually ramping up the use of violence over many months of unrest. They also say they are responding to excessive use of force by police. Last Sunday, a protest march drew around 800,000 people, according to organizers, suggesting the movement still has significant public support.

The government is planning more public dialogue through social media channels, as well as a second town hall session with top officials to try to bridge differences. Despite the febrile public mood, China maintains it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula granting Hong Kong autonomy and says it fully supports Lam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Action will be taken against people if they damage public

Manipur police have warned that action will be taken against people if they damage public property or put up road blockades during the 12-hour strike called by Left parties on December 19 to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Insp...

SC to hear Tuesday pleas alleging police atrocities on students protesting against CAA

The Supreme Court on Monday took serious note of rioting and destruction of public property during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said it must stop immediately. The apex court, which agreed to hear on Tuesday pleas alleg...

Getting Smith out early is a good thing: Gary Stead

Despite facing a massive defeat at the hands of Australia, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that getting Steve Smith out early in both the innings was a good thing. Any time you get Steve Smith out for less than his average is probably a g...

ExtraClass disrupting Indian EdTech space

New Delhi India, Dec 16 ANIDigpu Aditi Mishra, a class 12 student is determined to get admission into the prestigious Delhi University, which is known for its high admission cut-offs. Aditi belongs to a small village of Ballia district in E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019