Maharashtra: Opposition parties to boycott tea party on eve of Winter Session of Assembly

The opposition BJP and its allies will boycott the customary tea party organised by the Maha Vikash Aghadi government on the eve of the Winter Session of the Maharashtra legislature on Sunday evening. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the opposition will boycott the tea party to protest against the "brake on development works" and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark on Hindu ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

"We want farmers to get government help and their farm loans should be written off at the earliest. We have decided not to sip the government's tea over Rahul's remark on Savarkar and the brake on development works, initiated by his government," Fadvanis told reporters here. He also said that the opposition parties would bring a censure motion in the Assembly on Gandhi's 'my name is not Rahul Savarkar' remark.

Fadnavis said that decision was taken at a meeting of the opposition parties at his residence today in the morning. The BJP leader also attacked the government for not expanding its Cabinet. "It has been about three weeks but the Cabinet has not been expanded. Whom shall we ask the questions," he asked.

Fadnavis, a former Chief Minister, alleged that the government is not taking the Winter Session of Assembly 'seriously'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)