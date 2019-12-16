Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP lodges police complaint against Deputy CM Sisodia, AAP MLA Khan in Jamia violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 19:00 IST
BJP lodges police complaint against Deputy CM Sisodia, AAP MLA Khan in Jamia violence

The BJP's Delhi unit filed a complaint with police against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders on Monday accusing them of "inciting" Sunday's violence during a protest against the amended citizenship law near Jamia Millia Islamia. The complaint filed with the Delhi Police Commissioner accused Sisodia, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and other party leaders of "hatching criminal conspiracy" and "inciting violence".

Scores of protesters including Jamia students, policemen and locals were injured, four public buses were torched and over 100 private vehicles were damaged in the violence and arson that took place during the protest. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari lodged the complaint in a meeting with Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

The complaint was signed by Tiwari, South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and other party leaders. The BJP leaders demanded a thorough and time-bound probe into the violence and arson in the Jamia Nagar area.

Earlier, in a press conference Tiwari accused Sisodia of defaming police by circulating a video. Sisodia had on Sunday tweeted a purported video of the incident and wrote, "The BJP scared of defeat in (Assembly) polls is putting Delhi on fire. AAP is against any kind of violence. It is BJP's petty politics. See in this video how under police protection arson is being carried out."

The mob tried to torch the bus but the policemen put it out using water, Tiwari said claiming that the bus was only damaged and not gutted. Tiwari blamed AAP leaders, including Sisodia and Amanatullah Khan, for "instigating" people and urged students not to become a "pawn" of politicians like them.

Gopal Rai, the convener of Delhi unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accused the BJP of indulging in "politics of violence' and demanded an impartial probe into the Jamia Nagar violence and alleged police "brutality" against the students. The BJP in "desperation" and "fear" of losing in the coming assembly polls was indulging in "politics of violence", Rai charged.

He said the AAP had nothing to do with the Sunday violence in the Jamia Nagar area. Rai also alleged that law and order in Delhi has "crumbled" since Amit Shah became the Home Minister of the country. Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump watching NKorea 'closely' as talks deadline nears

US President Donald Trump said Monday hed be disappointed if North Korea had something in the works as a year-end ultimatum from Pyongyang about the fate of their nuclear talks approaches. The nuclear-armed North has issued increasingly str...

Attack against Inates military camp still haunts West Africa: UN envoy

The UN envoy for West Africa and the vast Sahel region told the Security Council on Monday that in recent months, the region has been shaken by unprecedented violence.A horrific attack against the Inates military camp, in Niger, still haunt...

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...

Cricket-Labuschagne called up for Australia's one-day India tour

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were left out of the Australia squad for next months limited overs tour of India on Tuesday as Marnus Labuschagne was handed a chance to earn his first one-day cap. Australia return to the 50-overs format fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019