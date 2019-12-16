BJP lodges police complaint against Deputy CM Sisodia, AAP MLA Khan in Jamia violence

The BJP's Delhi unit filed a complaint with police against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders on Monday accusing them of "inciting" Sunday's violence during a protest against the amended citizenship law near Jamia Millia Islamia. The complaint filed with the Delhi Police Commissioner accused Sisodia, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and other party leaders of "hatching criminal conspiracy" and "inciting violence".

Scores of protesters including Jamia students, policemen and locals were injured, four public buses were torched and over 100 private vehicles were damaged in the violence and arson that took place during the protest. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari lodged the complaint in a meeting with Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

The complaint was signed by Tiwari, South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and other party leaders. The BJP leaders demanded a thorough and time-bound probe into the violence and arson in the Jamia Nagar area.

Earlier, in a press conference Tiwari accused Sisodia of defaming police by circulating a video. Sisodia had on Sunday tweeted a purported video of the incident and wrote, "The BJP scared of defeat in (Assembly) polls is putting Delhi on fire. AAP is against any kind of violence. It is BJP's petty politics. See in this video how under police protection arson is being carried out."

The mob tried to torch the bus but the policemen put it out using water, Tiwari said claiming that the bus was only damaged and not gutted. Tiwari blamed AAP leaders, including Sisodia and Amanatullah Khan, for "instigating" people and urged students not to become a "pawn" of politicians like them.

Gopal Rai, the convener of Delhi unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accused the BJP of indulging in "politics of violence' and demanded an impartial probe into the Jamia Nagar violence and alleged police "brutality" against the students. The BJP in "desperation" and "fear" of losing in the coming assembly polls was indulging in "politics of violence", Rai charged.

He said the AAP had nothing to do with the Sunday violence in the Jamia Nagar area. Rai also alleged that law and order in Delhi has "crumbled" since Amit Shah became the Home Minister of the country. Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry.

