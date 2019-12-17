Left Menu
Scuffle between BJP, Sena MLAs in Maharashtra Assembly

  Nagpur
  Updated: 17-12-2019 15:08 IST
In unprecedented scenes, two MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena and opposition BJP held each other by the collar over the issue of assistance to farmers. Soon after proceedings began, BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar tried to display a banner in front of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The banner carried a report published in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', about Thackeray demanding Rs 25,000 per hectare for farmers hit by untimely rains. The BJP MLAs sought to remind Thackeray of this demand made by him before he became the CM of providing assistance to affected farmers.

The BJP members rushed to the well of the House and shouted slogans, seeking implementation of Thackeray's previous demand. Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad tried to snatch the banner from Pawar and the two briefly held each other by the collar before senior ministers and former ministers pulled them apart.

Speaker Nana Patole appealed to BJP members to return to their seats and allow the House proceedings to continue. However, some Sena MLAs also tried to snatch the flex boards from BJP members, leading to ruckus.

As the BJP members refused to return to their seats, the Speaker adjourned the House for 30 minutes. When the House reassembled, the noisy protests continued. The Speaker cleared a couple of bills amid the ruckus and then adjourned the House for the day.

The Legislative Council also witnessed noisy scenes as BJP members demanded compensationfor farmers affected by unseasonal rains. The House was also adjourned for the day as the ruckus continued..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

