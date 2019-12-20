Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP holds pro-CAA demonstrations in Chennai, Coimbatore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 19:59 IST
BJP holds pro-CAA demonstrations in Chennai, Coimbatore

The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on Friday held state-wide pro-Citizenship Amendment Act demonstrations and hit out at opposition parties, including DMK, for 'misleading' Muslims, among others. Around 500 BJP cadres converged at Valluvarkottam here holding party flags and placards which read "I support CAA." They raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'we will strengthen India's democracy.' Hitting out at the opposition parties for their anti-CAA stand, BJP National secretary H Raja said "a perfect Act has been introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah." "The Congress and DMK are desperate and are trying to gain mileage by misleading people, Muslim brothers and students on CAA. It is wrong," he said.

Raja appealed to students who have been staging protests in Tamil Nadu against the new law not to get diverted "by such propaganda by evil forces." It was because of these reasons and to 'protect' Tamil Nadu, BJP was holding such awareness meetings across 12 Corporation limits on Friday, he said. More such meetings will be held in other cities as well to ensure that their "evil designs" do not fructify, he said.

Former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan said "the intended beneficiaries (of the Act) were yearning for such a legislation for 70 years and are now happy." In an apparent reference to the Congress, he claimed though it supported the idea earlier, that party was now opposed to it. The BJP had on Thursday shared a video of Congress veteran and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2003 batting for citizenship for minorities from Bangladesh, uploading a video of his Rajya Sabha speech on its Twitter handle.

BJP leader C P Radhakrishnan, leading a similar demonstration in Coimbatore, said Muslims in India would not be affected by the CAA. "(DMK Chief) M K Stalin and others opposing the CAA in Tamil Nadu and wanting those from Bangladesh to be protected is laughable, he said.

"This law is to make sure anyone who enters India comes legally and to prevent infiltration...Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are keen on not hurting anyone," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

eSwatini opposition leaders, activists targeted in police raids

Police in eSwatini arrested the head of the southern African countrys largest opposition party and several other politicians and activists in raids on their houses on Friday, their parties said.The raids took place as peoples anger against ...

UPDATE 1-UK prosecutors charge U.S. diplomat's wife over fatal car crash

British prosecutors said on Friday they have decided to charge Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, with causing death by dangerous driving after a car crash in central England in August in which a teenager died.Harry Dunn, 19, died ...

DDCA wants Maninder as Narwal's replacement in CAC

Former India left-arm spinner Maninder Singh has been offered a role in Cricket Advisory Committee CAC of Delhi Districts Cricket Association DDCA in place of Sumit Narwal with the Ranji team in deep trouble after the first two games. When...

'If Raj govt opposes, responsibility to grant citizenship will be given to I-T, customs officials'

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said if the Rajasthan government does not give the right to grant citizenship under the new law to the district collectors, then the Centre will hand over this responsibility to the official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019