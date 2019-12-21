Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students, activists, professionals stage anti-CAA stir at India Gate

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 23:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 23:09 IST
Students, activists, professionals stage anti-CAA stir at India Gate
"NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA together are a huge problem," said a former Delhi University (DU) student who did not wish to be named. Image Credit: ANI

Braving the freezing cold, hundreds of students, professionals and civil society activists thronged the India Gate on Saturday evening to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Amid heavy police deployment, the protesters raised slogans against the BJP government and sought revocation of the new legislation as it tears into the secular fabric of the country.

"A lot of educated people are not aware of what is happening in the country. This law will tear into the secular fabric of the country. "NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA together are a huge problem," said a former Delhi University (DU) student who did not wish to be named.

Another professional, working in Noida, who joined the protest with his wife, said the new law was "discriminatory" and "unconstitutional". "It is drawing a line between religions. It is unconstitutional and discriminatory. By doing so, the government is trying to divert from the real issues like unemployment and economy," said an IT professional who did not wish to be named.

Students from various universities in and around Delhi flocked to join the protest while professionals joined the agitation after taking leaves from their places of work. To ensure law and order, the Delhi Police was deployed in large numbers along with two companies of the CRPF -- one led by a female official and the other by a male.

The protests happened near the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial at the India Gate, while the police guarded the entry and exit points of the venue. At one point, the police barricaded the entry at 8 pm refusing to allow over 100 people waiting to join the fellow protestors inside which led to an argument between them.

However, when the protestors began shouting slogans on the road, police removed the barricade and allowed them to enter. "Let them protest. We will see till when they will do it. It is so cold, they won't be able to stay for long," said a police official.

Speaking about the violent clashes between the police and protestors across the country, Abdul Gafur, a student from Jamia Milia Islamia, said violence is happening only in the BJP ruled states. "I condemn the violence happening in the country. But why is it happening in the BJP ruled states only?" said Gafur, who is from Kerala.

Another protestor said this law is a huge financial loss to the country. "It (the new law) is the weakest in financial terms. If detention centers will be made, whose money will they use? Ours, the taxpayers," said Amit Gupta, a businessman based in Delhi.

The anti-CAA protests had begun after the contentious law was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Guj: Mob pelts stones at cops shooting video outside mosque

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Everton, Arsenal look to future, Sheff United go fifth

The future cannot arrive soon enough for Everton and Arsenal whose limitations were laid bare in a dreadful 0-0 Premier League draw watched by their incoming managers in the directors box on Saturday.The early game at Goodison Park had a st...

Tigers agree to 1-year deals with 2B Schoop, 1B Cron

The Detroit Tigers have agreed to one-year deals with veteran infielders Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron, the team announced on Saturday. Both deals are for 6.1 million, according to MLB.com.Schoop, 28, is expected to be the Tigers everyday s...

Domestic cricket served me well: Abid Ali

After scoring a century on the third day against Sri Lanka, opener Abid Ali on Saturday said that hard work he has put in domestic cricket has helped him in this match. The domestic cricket Ive played has served me well, and it was all for ...

Two arrested for throwing 'acid-like chemical' on woman bus conductor in Bengaluru

Police have arrested two men on charges of throwing acid-like chemical on a 35-year-old woman bus conductor in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Thursday.The woman has been identified as Indira Bai who is a native of the Tumkur district ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019