Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM attacks Mamata for 'changed' stand on citizenship issue, 'spreading rumours'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 18:11 IST
PM attacks Mamata for 'changed' stand on citizenship issue, 'spreading rumours'
Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday over her strident opposition to the amended citizenship law and the proposed nationwide NRC, accusing her of changing her earlier stand on infiltrators due to "vote-bank" politics. Banerjee used to plead in Parliament to stop Bangladeshi infiltrators from coming to West Bengal and seek help for persecuted refugees from the neighboring country, but she had changed her stand now due to political reasons, Modi said at a rally organized by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Ramlila Maidan here.

"Mamata didi reached the UN (United Nations) from Kolkata. A few years ago, she used to plead in Parliament to stop Bangladeshi infiltrators and help the persecuted refugees from there," he said. Challenging the Modi government to go for a UN-monitored referendum over the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), Banerjee had recently said the BJP would have to quit if it failed such a "mass vote".

However, later the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief did a U-turn over a UN referendum on the CAA and nationwide NRC, saying she had only suggested that an opinion poll be conducted by impartial experts of the country, the process of which could be observed by the UN. Modi accused Banerjee of "spreading rumours" and being "scared", keeping in mind the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls.

"Didi, what has happened to you? Why have you changed and why are you spreading rumors? Elections and power come and go, why are you so scared? Have faith in the people of Bengal," he said. The BJP believes it will gain politically in West Bengal from the amended citizenship law and the proposed nationwide NRC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Citizenship law, NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims, rivals stoking violence: Modi

Accusing the opposition of pursuing divide and rule politics and stoking violence over the amended citizenship law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that the legislation and the NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims as h...

UPDATE 2-'Bull's-eye' landing in New Mexico for Boeing's Starliner astronaut capsule

Boeing Cos Starliner astronaut spacecraft landed in the New Mexico desert on Sunday, the company said, after faulty software forced officials to cut short an unmanned mission aimed at taking it to the International Space Station. The landin...

Ganguly-Tendulkar as pair faced better quality bowlers than Rohit-Kohli: Chappell

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have stacked up astonishing numbers while batting as a pair but when it comes to facing quality fast bowlers, the celebrated opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly had a far tougher job, feels forme...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. SPO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019