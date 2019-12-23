Cong workers burst crackers, distribute sweets as Jharkhand trends come in

Christmas seemed to have come early at the Congress headquarters on Monday with party workers bursting crackers and distributing sweets as trends for the Jharkhand assembly elections showed the Congress-JMM alliance ahead of the ruling BJP. The Congress was ahead in 13 seats and the JMM in 23, according to the Election Commission. The BJP was trailing with leads in 27 seats, indicating that it may cede power to the opposition.

The RJD was ahead in five seats and the AJSU in three. "People have voted for change," Congress spokesperson Pranav Jha told reporters at the Congress office, anticipating a victory for the opposition alliance.

Elections were held over five phases between November 30 and December 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

