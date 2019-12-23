Entire nation knows who wore Rs 2 crore suit, Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over remark made during anti-CAA protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks during Jharkhand election that those indulging in violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) can be identified from their clothes and said it was the Prime Minister who had "worn Rs 2 crore suit". Gandhi made the remarks during the party's protest `Satyagraha for Unity' at Rajghat in which party leaders read the preamble of the Constitution.

"When it comes to clothes, the entire nation knows you because of your clothes. It was you who had worn a suit worth Rs 2 crore, it was not the people of the country," Gandhi said. Modi had said in a speech during electioneering in Jharkhand on December 15 that those indulging in violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act "can be identified by their clothes".

Gandhi accused the central government of suppressing the voice of people. "Narendra Modiji, when you get students shot by bullets and when you get them lathi-charged or when you threaten journalists, you try to suppress the voice of the country," he said.

He also slammed the government over the slowdown in the economy. "The enemies of the country made full efforts to destroy the economy of the country, but what our enemies could not do, is now being done by PM Narendra Modi today," Gandhi said.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party chief ministers were among the other prominent leaders present at the protest. (ANI)

