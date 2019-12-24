Modi, Shah statements on nationwide NRC contradictory: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were making contradictory statements on NRC and wondered who was speaking the truth. Banerjee, while leading a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and NRC from the Swami Vivekananda statue at Bidhan Sarani to Gandhi Bhavan in the city, said people of Jharkhand have given a befitting reply to "arrogant" BJP by defeating it in the Assembly elections.

"The prime minister is saying that there is neither any discussion nor any proposal on (nationwide implementation of) National Register of Citizens (NRC). "But only a few days back, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said there would be NRC across the country. Both the statements are contradicting each other. We wonder who is speaking the truth," Banerjee said.

The BJP is trying to divide India but people of the country will not let that happen, she added..

