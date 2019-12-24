Politics is being done over CAA: Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that "politics is being done" over the amended citizenship Act to create instability in the country. "Politics is being done over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and people are being provoked. There is an attempt to create instability in the country by a few parties," Fadnavis told media persons in West Bengal.

He asserted that the law is "not against anyone but is for the people who were religiously persecuted." Launching a tirade against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Fadnavis said that her stand on CAA is "against people who were persecuted".

Protests have been going on across the country to oppose the Act which grants citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.