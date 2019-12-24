BJP seeks probe in attack on man for anti-Uddhav post

BJP MLA R Tamil Selvan on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari and sought his intervention for a high-level inquiry in a case where a man was assaulted by suspected Shiv Sena workers for his "derogatory" post against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The man, Rahul Tiwari, was assaulted by some men, suspected to be associated with the ruling Sena, who also tonsured his head for posting a 'derogatory' message on social media against Thackeray.

The post was in response to Thackeray's remarks comparing the police action against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) to the British-era Jallianwala Bagh massacre. A BJP delegation led by Selvan met the governor and submitted a letter seeking his intervention to start legal action against the assailants of Tiwari.

The letter has been signed by Selvan, the MLA from the Sion koliwada constituency in Mumbai, as well as some other BJP leaders. The North Indian community is scared after the attack. Tiwaris disapproval of Thackeray's remarks resulted in him getting beaten up by some locals who raised slogans like Uddhav Thackeray Jindabad and Shiv Sena Jindabad and forcefully tonsured his head, the letter said.

Tiwari was beaten up over his post that disapproved of Thackeray's remarks comparing the police action against JMI university students with the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, it said. We request you to order a high-level inquiry in this matter, the delegation told the governor.

Meanwhile, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday met Tiwari at his residence in the Antop Hill area along with Selvan..

