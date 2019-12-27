Left Menu
Cong provoking people over CAA: BJP

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 21:17 IST
  • Created: 27-12-2019 21:06 IST
Cong provoking people over CAA: BJP
BJP national-vice president Baijyant Pandya on Friday accused the Congress of "provoking people" over the amended citizenship law. He said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) aimed at enabling refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan live with respect in India but Congress "was provoking people".

He said the Congress Party committed a sin by "accepting religion-based partition" in 1947 while paying "no heed to the plight of minorities left in Pakistan". Pandya was addressing a party meeting here after the election of Satish Poonia as the state BJP president.

Addressing the meeting, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai questioned what harm the CAA caused should be made clear by the Congress. He said the new Act would benefit the immigrants in terms of education and employment.

Poonia targeted the state Congress government, saying it had failed to deliver and "not a single development work" took place in the past one year. Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria, and other leaders were present in the meeting.

