Country fighting against idealogy that it fought against during freedom struggle: Priyanka Gandhi

Virtually equating the ruling BJP government with the British, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that at present the country fighting an ideology which it had fought against during the freedom struggle. "Today in the country, there are such powers in the government with whom we had a historical clash. We are at present fighting an ideology against which we had fought during the freedom struggle," she said here at the UP Congress headquarters.

Priyanka Gandhi was addressing party leaders during a programme held to mark the 135th Foundation Day of the Congress. "Today the country is in trouble. If we do not raise our voice, we will be proved to be cowards," she added.

