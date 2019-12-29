Pro-CAA rally held in Pune by BJP-RSS

Former BJP minister Bala Bhegade led a march in favor of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Talegaon Dabhade area of Pune district on Sunday. The rally was organised by the BJP and RSS, and speakers told people the Act was not against any caste or religion but for persecuted minorities from three neighboring countries.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non- Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

