Foreign forces behind violent anti-CAA protests: BJP leader

Senior BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav on Monday said the violent protests that took place across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) smacked of conspiracy by foreign forces. He claimed that the "conspiracy" was hatched "in order to stop India's progress as a rapidly emerging world power".

Addressing a press conference here, the former Union minister said Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have reiterated both inside and outside Parliament that the legislation is not meant to take away anyone's citizenship. Yadav accused the Congress and its allies of wanting to create anarchy in the country by spreading confusion among the people over CAA and NRC.

BJP workers will reach each and every household from January 5 to furnish the "correct information" with regard to the new citizenship law and dispel the misgivings, he added. PTI CORR AR RBT RBT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.