MP: Video shows BJP leader Vijayvargiya threatening officials

A video purportedly showing BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya threatening government officials went viral on social media here on Friday. In the video, apparently shot during a protest organised by the BJP in Residency area here on Friday afternoon, showed Vijayvargiya saying, "Our Sangh (RSS) leaders are (here), otherwise (we) would have set Indore on fire today." RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior leaders are in the city since Thursday for an internal conclave of the organisation.

The BJP had organised the protest alleging that city officials were biased and taking "politically motivated" action against party workers. They had invited top civic and police officials for discussing this issue at the venue of protest, but senior officials did not turn up.

Later, when some junior-level officials reached the spot, Vijayvargiya was peeved. In the video, the BJP leader is heard saying, "Have they (top officers) become so big? The officers should understand that they are public servants." An official is heard telling the BJP general secretary that he had no information about BJP leaders' invite to top officials.

An angry Vijayvargiya is then heard saying, "Is there some protocol or not? We are making a written request to government officials that we want to meet them. Will they not even inform us that they are out of town? We will not tolerate this at all. "Our Sangh (RSS) leaders are (here), otherwise would have set Indore on fire today," he is heard saying.

As Vijayvargiya was in the middle of a program later, he could not be reached for comment. The Congress demanded action against him.

State Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said, "A criminal case should be registered against Vijayvargiya who openly threatened to set the city on fire." PTI HWP ADU KRK KRK.

