Left Menu
Development News Edition

My statement was projected in wrong manner, says Haryana minister Ranjit Chautala over his electricity bill remark

After his purported statement in Sirsa that "kids of those who have paid their electricity dues shall be allowed to take government exams" invited criticism, Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Chautala claimed that he was "projected in a wrong manner" by the media.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 12:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 12:51 IST
My statement was projected in wrong manner, says Haryana minister Ranjit Chautala over his electricity bill remark
Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Chautala speaks to media in Chandigarh on Friday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

After his purported statement in Sirsa that "kids of those who have paid their electricity dues shall be allowed to take government exams" invited criticism, Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Chautala claimed that he was "projected in a wrong manner" by the media. "My comment was projected in the wrong manner. All I said was there might be the possibility that children of power defaulters may not be allowed to give competitive exams. I said that in order to encourage the people to pay their electricity money on time," he said while speaking to media in Chandigarh.

"The state government has no plans of imposing any such condition on the students of Haryana, nor there has been any such discussion on it at the cabinet level," he further clarified. He also informed media that 'electricity panchayat' is being organized at Hisar on January 5 to create awareness among the people about the mandatory requirement of paying electricity bills.

In his concluding statement, the Haryana Power Minister said that he will "ask all Panchayat heads, local administration to educate villagers to pay their electricity dues on time." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Shiv Sena's Abdul Sattar offers to quit as Maharashtra minister: Sources

Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar has offered to step down as a minister of state in Maharashtra, sources said on Saturday. According to former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Sattar is angry over Shiv Senas decision to support Congress in the Zilla Parish...

J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar

Terrorists lobbed a grenade upon deployed CRPF troops in Srinagar on Saturday. The terrorists attacked the Central Reserve Police Force in Kodara chowk of the area where a transformer was installed.The attack took place at 412 in the mornin...

JNU Administration appeal agitating students not to disrupt registration process

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has made an appeal to the agitating students not to disrupt the registration process for the semester exam and cause damage to the academic interests of their fellow students. JNU Rector Chinta...

Plaints against 19 MPs rejected over procedure; Naidu calls for awareness about Ethics panel rules

The Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha rejected complaints against 19 MPs as they were filed without following prescribed procedures, prompting Upper House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to direct officials to create awareness among public about th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020