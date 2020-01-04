My statement was projected in wrong manner, says Haryana minister Ranjit Chautala over his electricity bill remark

After his purported statement in Sirsa that "kids of those who have paid their electricity dues shall be allowed to take government exams" invited criticism, Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Chautala claimed that he was "projected in a wrong manner" by the media. "My comment was projected in the wrong manner. All I said was there might be the possibility that children of power defaulters may not be allowed to give competitive exams. I said that in order to encourage the people to pay their electricity money on time," he said while speaking to media in Chandigarh.

"The state government has no plans of imposing any such condition on the students of Haryana, nor there has been any such discussion on it at the cabinet level," he further clarified. He also informed media that 'electricity panchayat' is being organized at Hisar on January 5 to create awareness among the people about the mandatory requirement of paying electricity bills.

In his concluding statement, the Haryana Power Minister said that he will "ask all Panchayat heads, local administration to educate villagers to pay their electricity dues on time." (ANI)

