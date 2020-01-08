Trump briefed on reports of attacks on Iraq air base -White House
U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on reports of an attack on U.S. facilities in Iraq and is monitoring the situation, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on Tuesday.
"We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.
A U.S. official told Reuters that rockets have been fired at Iraq's al Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. forces. It was not immediately clear what the extent of damage or casualties were amid tensions between Washington and Tehran following the U.S. killing on Friday of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.
