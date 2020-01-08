Scams took place during Raghubar regime in Jharkhand, will be investigated, says Cong MLA Ansari

Congress MLA from Jamtara Irfan Ansari on Wednesday accused the previous BJP government led by Raghubar Das of committing scams and said that investigation would be carried out in this regard. The Congress MLA levelled this serious allegation against the previous government led by Das during the third day of Jharkhand Assembly session.

"Scams committed in all departments including Education, Urban Development and Agriculture. Now that the public have given us the responsibility, an investigation will be done," said Ansari. On being asked why he made this statement in the House when Chief Minister Hemant Soren was present there, he said: "I was speaking on behalf of the government."

However, the BJP took exception to Ansari's statement. BJP MLA from Bokaro Viranchi Narain said: "First of all, he shouldn't have said this when the Chief Minister was present in the House. If the government wants to investigate any scheme, we don't have any problem. If scam has taken place, then dig it out."

BJP leader CP Singh also took on Irfan. He said: "Chief Minister and the Parliamentary Affairs Minister were present in the House. Irfan Ansari cannot order an inquiry. He is just an MLA. This is objectionable." Hemant Soren was recently sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand after the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won a comfortable majority by securing 47 seats in the 81-member House in the assembly elections held in December last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.